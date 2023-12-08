Inquiry committee formed against OC Tofael

Police headquarters has formed an inquiry committee against officer-in-charge Tofael Ahmed on charges of extortion from 196 factories in Sitakunda police station area.
The i committee was formed on Thursday afternoon.
Police headquarters sources said a three-member committee led by a superintendent of police has been formed to investigate various allegations including extortion.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, police headquarters spokesperson assistant inspector general (AIG) Enamul Haque said an inquiry committee led by superintendent of discipline and professional standard department has been constituted.
He, however, could not give any deadline in which the report has to be submitted.
A report titled 'OC extorts money from 196 factories in Sitakunda' was published in Prothom Alo on Wednesday.
According to the internal investigations of the police and Prothom Alo investigation, about Tk 15 million is being extorted every month from various factories and establishments in Sitakunda industrial area in Chattogram.
The OC allegedly extorts from 196 industrial and various other establishments, including those involved with selling smuggled fuel oil, drum factories, scrapped iron and the transport drivers.
Prothom Alo has talked to owners of 11 factories and officials who are victims of extortion.
Owners and officials of nine factories said they have been extorted forcefully while one factory owner denied this and another owner of a factory said he does not need to give money as he has shut the establishment.
Police headquarters sources said OC Tofael has been transferred to Banshkhali police station from Sitakunda.
There are allegations that OC Tofael Ahmed became reckless under the patronisation of a top police official in Chattogram district.