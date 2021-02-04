Woman gives birth at stairwell of Netrakona hospital

A woman gave birth to a baby boy in the stairwell of a hospital in Netrakona district due to reported negligence of physicians and staff.

The incident took place at Mohanganj Government Hospital on Wednesday morning.

The relatives of the patient identified as Alpana, 27, wife of Manik Mia of Khaliajuri upazila of the district, said Alpana was taken to the hospital following labour pain around 9 am.

Later, the physicians sent her to the labour ward under emergency department of the hospital.