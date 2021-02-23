Woman strangled to death ‘by husband’ in Sirajganj

A woman was strangled to death allegedly by her husband over a trifling matter at Baia Purba Para in Shahzadpur upazila of Sirajganj on Monday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Ayesha Khatun, 30, wife of one Mostafa of the village.
Quoting victim’s sister Shaheed Mahmud Khan, officer-in-charge of Shahzadpur Police Station said Mostafa and Ayesha used to fight with Mostafa as he was involved in gambling.
On Monday afternoon, the couple picked up a quarrel over the issue. At one stage, Mostafa beat Ayesha mercilessly and strangled her to death.
Later, he hanged the body of Ayesha from a tree in a bid to show it as a suicide.
On information, police recovered the body and sent it to local hospital morgue for autopsy.
A case was filed in this connection.
Police could not arrest anyone as Mostafa managed to flee the scene.