Woman strangled to death ‘by husband’ in Sirajganj

A woman was strangled to death allegedly by her husband over a trifling matter at Baia Purba Para in Shahzadpur upazila of Sirajganj on Monday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Ayesha Khatun, 30, wife of one Mostafa of the village.

Quoting victim’s sister Shaheed Mahmud Khan, officer-in-charge of Shahzadpur Police Station said Mostafa and Ayesha used to fight with Mostafa as he was involved in gambling.