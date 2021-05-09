Writ petition filed against tree cutting at Suhrawardy Udyan

A writ petition was filed at the High Court on Sunday to stop tree cutting at historical Suhrawardy Udyan in the name of beautification, reports UNB.
On behalf of six organisations and an individual, advocate Minhajul Haque Chowdhury submitted the writ petition.
The petitioners are - Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), Association for Land Reforms and Development (ALRD), Nijera Kori, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) and architect Mobassher Hossain.
Justice Farah Mahbub and justice SM Monirujjaman’s bench may hold a hearing on the writ petition on 19 May.
Earlier on 6 May, a legal notice was sent to the authorities concerned to stop cutting the trees. The notice was sent to Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Ministry of Housing and Public Works, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, Local Government Division, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), Department of Environment and Department of Publik Works.
Petition against government officials
Lawyer Manzil Murshid has filed a writ petition for issuing a contempt of court rule against three government officials, including a secretary for cutting trees in Suhrawardy Udyan, in violation of the 2009 High Court directives.
He said, “Following a writ petition on 7 July, 2009, the High Court directed the government to identify and preserve all the important historic places related to the Liberation War.”
The court also ordered to set up memorial monuments of international standard at the historic places at Suhrawardy Udyan, removing all other establishments excluding the one related to the Liberation War, he said.
“In complete violation of the court order, many trees had already been cut down at Suhrawardy Udyan for establishing restaurants and satisfy business interest,” said Murshid.