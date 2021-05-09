Writ petition filed against tree cutting at Suhrawardy Udyan

A writ petition was filed at the High Court on Sunday to stop tree cutting at historical Suhrawardy Udyan in the name of beautification, reports UNB.

On behalf of six organisations and an individual, advocate Minhajul Haque Chowdhury submitted the writ petition.

The petitioners are - Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), Association for Land Reforms and Development (ALRD), Nijera Kori, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) and architect Mobassher Hossain.

Justice Farah Mahbub and justice SM Monirujjaman’s bench may hold a hearing on the writ petition on 19 May.