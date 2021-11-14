Crime and Law

Character assassination of rape victims

Writ seeks cancellation of Evidence Act provisions

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A writ petition was submitted before the High Court (HC) on Sunday seeking the abolition of two provisions of the Evidence Act 1872, which allow raising questions about the character of rape victims, reports UNB.

Lawyer Sara Hossain filed the petition on behalf of three rights organizations—Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust, Ain O Salish Kendra and Naripokkho—before the HC bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and Md Mostafizur Rahman.

The petition has sought a rule on why section 155 (4) and 146 (3) of the Evidence Act will not be deemed unconstitutional and not be abolished, said Sara Hossain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The lawyer said, "According to these sections woman who files complaint of rape and sexual harassment is generally presumed of immoral character and her character and background can be questioned and inquired in the court."

Rights groups have been campaigning against these provisions for long, said Sara adding that they are now seeking intervention from the High Court.

Advertisement

She said the hearing on the petition is likely to be held next week. Section 155(4) of the act says, "When a man is prosecuted for rape or an attempt to ravish, it may be shown that the prosecutrix was of generally immoral character."

Meanwhile section 146 (3) says during cross examination a witness can be questioned to shake his credit, by injuring his character, although the answer to such questions might tend directly or indirectly to criminate him or might expose or tend directly or indirectly to expose him to a penalty or confiscation.

Read more from Crime and Law
Post Comment
Advertisement