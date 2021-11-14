Writ seeks cancellation of Evidence Act provisions

The lawyer said, "According to these sections woman who files complaint of rape and sexual harassment is generally presumed of immoral character and her character and background can be questioned and inquired in the court."
Rights groups have been campaigning against these provisions for long, said Sara adding that they are now seeking intervention from the High Court.
She said the hearing on the petition is likely to be held next week. Section 155(4) of the act says, "When a man is prosecuted for rape or an attempt to ravish, it may be shown that the prosecutrix was of generally immoral character."
Meanwhile section 146 (3) says during cross examination a witness can be questioned to shake his credit, by injuring his character, although the answer to such questions might tend directly or indirectly to criminate him or might expose or tend directly or indirectly to expose him to a penalty or confiscation.