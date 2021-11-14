Writ seeks cancellation of Evidence Act provisions

A writ petition was submitted before the High Court (HC) on Sunday seeking the abolition of two provisions of the Evidence Act 1872, which allow raising questions about the character of rape victims, reports UNB.

Lawyer Sara Hossain filed the petition on behalf of three rights organizations—Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust, Ain O Salish Kendra and Naripokkho—before the HC bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and Md Mostafizur Rahman.

The petition has sought a rule on why section 155 (4) and 146 (3) of the Evidence Act will not be deemed unconstitutional and not be abolished, said Sara Hossain.