Circulating video after rape: Khulna tribunal sentences youth to 10 yrs imprisonment

A tribunal in Khulna on Monday sentenced a youth to 10 years’ imprisonment in a case filed under the ICT Act for raping a college student and circulating a video and image of the act on the internet, reports news agency UNB.
The convict Zahidul Islam, 18, is from Komarpur area of Debhata upazila in Khulna district.
The tribunal also fined him Tk 100,000 -- in default the convict has to serve three months more in prison.
Khulna divisional cyber tribunal judge Kanika Biswas passed the judgement in the presence of the accused.
According to the prosecution, Zahidul took the girl to a house in Debhata upazila on 30 January, 2013, and raped her. He recorded a video of the crime and later circulated the video on the internet.
On 29 July that year, a case was filed at Debhata police station, following a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. The investigating officer, SI Azizul, filed a charge sheet in court on 31 October of that year.