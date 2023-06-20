Circulating video after rape: Khulna tribunal sentences youth to 10 yrs imprisonment

The tribunal also fined him Tk 100,000 -- in default the convict has to serve three months more in prison.

Khulna divisional cyber tribunal judge Kanika Biswas passed the judgement in the presence of the accused.

According to the prosecution, Zahidul took the girl to a house in Debhata upazila on 30 January, 2013, and raped her. He recorded a video of the crime and later circulated the video on the internet.