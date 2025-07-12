Real estate company attacked in Pallabi over ‘extortion’, one injured

Amid nationwide outrage and protests over the brutal killing of a scrap metal trader in Old Dhaka for allegedly refusing to pay extortion money, a similar incident occurred in Pallabi, Dhaka, where a real estate business establishment was attacked for the same reason.

The attack took place around 5;00pm on Friday at AK Builders, a real estate development company located in the Alobdirtek area of Pallabi.

According to company officials, a group of armed men launched the attack after failing to extract extortion money—reportedly a demand of Tk 500 million (Tk 50 crore).

Police confirmed that the attackers fired four rounds during the incident. One of the company's officials, Shariful Islam, was injured by gunfire and has been admitted to Kurmitola General Hospital.