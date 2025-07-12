Real estate company attacked in Pallabi over ‘extortion’, one injured
Amid nationwide outrage and protests over the brutal killing of a scrap metal trader in Old Dhaka for allegedly refusing to pay extortion money, a similar incident occurred in Pallabi, Dhaka, where a real estate business establishment was attacked for the same reason.
The attack took place around 5;00pm on Friday at AK Builders, a real estate development company located in the Alobdirtek area of Pallabi.
According to company officials, a group of armed men launched the attack after failing to extract extortion money—reportedly a demand of Tk 500 million (Tk 50 crore).
Police confirmed that the attackers fired four rounds during the incident. One of the company's officials, Shariful Islam, was injured by gunfire and has been admitted to Kurmitola General Hospital.
The chairman of AK Builders is Md Kaiyum Ali Khan. His son, Amimul Ehsan, told Prothom Alo on Saturday that a man named Jamil had demanded Tk 500 million from his father three weeks ago.
When the demand was not met, the establishment was attacked twice—surveillance cameras and other items were taken during the attacks.
He added that yesterday, a group of 30 to 40 armed assailants attacked the office again and opened fire, injuring one person.
Shafiul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Pallabi Police Station, told Prothom Alo that no case has been filed yet over the shooting, and no one has been arrested.
However, an investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to arrest those involved.
Sources said that AK Builders’ chairman Kaiyum Ali Khan filed a General Diary (GD) at Pallabi Police Station on Thursday, mentioning the extortion threats and attacks.
In the GD, he reported that the first attack occurred on 27 June, followed by another on 4 July by unknown individuals who issued death threats and intimidation. The company was attacked again yesterday despite prior complaints.
Earlier, on Wednesday evening, a group of men brutally murdered a scrap metal trader in broad daylight on a busy street in front of Mitford Hospital in Old Dhaka.
The victim’s family said he was killed for refusing to pay a monthly extortion of Tk 200,000. The deceased has been identified as Lal Chand, also known as Sohag.
Investigators and local sources confirm that the motive behind the murder.