Old Dhaka's Lal Chand killing to be tried under Speedy Trial Tribunal: Asif Nazrul

The case concerning the brutal murder of scrap trader Lal Chand Sohag (39), in front of Mitford Hospital in the capital, will be transferred to the Speedy Trial Tribunal, according to law advisor Professor Asif Nazrul. He stated that arrangements would be made to ensure the trial of the incident in the shortest possible time.

Asif Nazrul made this statement in a post on his verified Facebook page at 10:09 am today, Saturday.

In the post, the law advisor wrote, “The government is committed to ensuring a speedy trial of the gruesome murder at Mitford. Five individuals involved in the incident have already been arrested. The police have launched an urgent investigation. Steps will be taken to ensure swift trial and exemplary punishment for this barbaric killing. The case will be transferred to the Speedy Trial Tribunal, and proceedings will be carried out under Section 10 of the Speedy Trial Tribunal Act, 2002, in the shortest possible time.”