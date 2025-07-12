Old Dhaka's Lal Chand killing to be tried under Speedy Trial Tribunal: Asif Nazrul
The case concerning the brutal murder of scrap trader Lal Chand Sohag (39), in front of Mitford Hospital in the capital, will be transferred to the Speedy Trial Tribunal, according to law advisor Professor Asif Nazrul. He stated that arrangements would be made to ensure the trial of the incident in the shortest possible time.
Asif Nazrul made this statement in a post on his verified Facebook page at 10:09 am today, Saturday.
In the post, the law advisor wrote, “The government is committed to ensuring a speedy trial of the gruesome murder at Mitford. Five individuals involved in the incident have already been arrested. The police have launched an urgent investigation. Steps will be taken to ensure swift trial and exemplary punishment for this barbaric killing. The case will be transferred to the Speedy Trial Tribunal, and proceedings will be carried out under Section 10 of the Speedy Trial Tribunal Act, 2002, in the shortest possible time.”
The brutal killing took place last Wednesday in broad daylight on a busy road in front of Mitford (Sir Salimullah Medical College) Hospital. Before the murder, the victim was lured away, beaten and assaulted with bricks and stones, causing severe injuries to his head and other parts of the body. At one point, he was stripped naked. Some individuals were even seen jumping on his body.
This account of the murder was found on CCTV footage, the case statement, descriptions provided by Lal Chand’s family and eyewitnesses, as well as from individuals involved in the investigation.
Certain leaders and activists of the Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal have reportedly been linked to the incident. According to investigators and local sources, extortion was the primary motive behind the murder. Police sources said that the victim, Lal Chand, had previously been associated with the Jubo Dal.
A case over the murder was filed on Thursday at the Kotwali police station in the capital. The victim’s sister, Manjuara Begum (42), filed the case. Nineteen individuals were named in the FIR, while another 15 to 20 unnamed persons were accused.
Md Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of the Kotwali police station under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told Prothom Alo on Friday that four persons had been arrested by police and RAB in connection with the incident. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects.
Among the arrested, Mahmudul Hasan alias Mohin is known in the area as a leader of the Jubo Dal. Another is Tarek Rahman alias Robin. The names of the other two arrestees have not yet been confirmed.
Last evening, the Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal announced the expulsion of two accused from the organisation. They are former central Jubo Dal assistant secretary for climate affairs Razzab Ali alias Pintu (accused no. 13 in the case) and joint convener of Dhaka City South Jubo Dal, Sabah Karim alias Lucky (accused no. 11). In a press release regarding the expulsions, the Jubo Dal also called for legal action against both individuals.
Two more accused in the murder case have been expelled from the Chhatra Dal and the Swechchhasebak Dal. They are Apu Das, member secretary of the Chhatra Dal’s Chawkbazar thana unit (accused no. 17), and Kalu alias Swechchhasebak Kalu of the Swechchhasebak Dal (accused no. 12).