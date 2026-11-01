Woman seen with Tahsif in CCTV footage placed on four-day remand
A woman arrested in connection with the murder case of former Bangladesh Air Force Flight Lieutenant KM Tahsif Souri has been placed on a four-day remand.
CCTV footage showed the 19-year-old girl with Tahsif Souri in an area of the capital on the day he went missing.
The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ripon Hossain granted the remand today, Sunday.
Inspector Firoz Uddin of the Tongi River Police Outpost, the investigation officer in the case, had applied to take the woman into seven-day remand. She was later placed on a four-day remand.
The remand application states that CCTV footage showed the woman with Tahsif Souri at a restaurant in Uttara on the night of 27 October. They then visited several other places. They also spoke to each other over mobile phones.
Police said the appeal to take the woman into remand was made to verify statements given during questioning by Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip, a ‘younger friend’ of Tahsif.
The woman was arrested from the Kafrul area at around 2:00 am early on Sunday. Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip was placed on a four-day remand for questioning on Saturday.
Tahsif went missing after leaving home at the invitation of Dwip on the evening of 27 October. His body was recovered by the River Police from the Rajbari Ghat area of the Turag River the following afternoon.
On Friday night, his father, KM Eneyetul Karim, filed a murder case over his son's death, against unidentified persons with Uttarkhan Police Station in the capital.