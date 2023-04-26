Police arrest two over killing of 10 fishermen

The police have arrested two people, including the prime accused, in the case filed over the recovery of 10 bodies from a fishing trawler in the coastal area of the Bay of Bengal in Cox’s Bazar on Sunday, reports UNB.

The arrestees are prime accused Baitta Kamal and his associate Karim Sikdar, said police. Confirming their arrest, Md Mahfuzul Islam, superintendent of police (SP) of the district, said they arrested the two accused from Maheshkhali’s Matarbari area on Tuesday.

The arrestees have confessed to be involved in the killing of the 10 fishermen during the primary interrogation, the SP said.