Why Bangladesh was chosen for the reserve heist

The documentary highlighted the role of ‘social engineers’. After all, it takes people to enter the computer network and so human psychology needs to be understood. They study the social media profiles of various individuals – what sort of relationships they have, what they read, what movies do they watch and so on. Then they analyse all this, that is, what was done in the case of Bangladesh Bank.

In January 2015 emails with malware attached were sent to 36 officials of Bangladesh Bank. Three officials responded. They opened the attached files and he hackers entered the network. So the hacking wasn’t through any technical glitch, but through human error. The lesson learnt here is not to click any unknown attachment. It was because three persons of Bangladesh Bank clicked on the attached file that the hackers gained control of the computer network. In other words, they managed to break through the first step of security. The next task was for extremely skilled and advanced hackers.

The documentary pointed to another weakness in Bangladesh. For example, all computers of Bangladesh Bank are interconnected. This connection is made by a sort of switch. These switches can be used to create separate networks too. That means all computers won’t be connected and a separate switch will be needed to create a new network. Bangladesh Bank had a fairly good security system, but they used a cheap switch, costing only 10 dollars. This switch couldn’t be used to divide up the network. The hacker were on the lookout for such a system where costs were cut. In a graphical presentation it was then shown how the hackers went from computer to computer until they reached the computer that was connected to SWIFT. The graphics of the search from computer to computer was done in the popular fame Super Mario style.