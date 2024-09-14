Swecchasebak Dal leader Didar’s family seeks justice
The body of Swecchasebak Dal’s central leader Shawkat Ali Didar, who was beaten dead by Awami League men in Gopalganj, has been handed over to his family.
Authorities of Gopalganj 250-bed hospital handed over the body around 1:00pm today.
Didar’s wife Rabeya Rahman, father in law Habibur Rahman, sister Mahfuza Akter and brother in law Abdur Rahman took his body.
Swecchasebak Dal’s central sports affairs secretary Didar was beaten to death by Awami League men on 13 September. Swecchasebak Dal is an associate organisation of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
Didar’s father in law Habibur Rahman told Prothom Alo over phone that he is supposed to be buried at Jurain graveyard after Magrib prayers.
"Didar was an enlisted umpire of Bangladesh Cricket Board. He was also elected international affairs secretary of Bangaldesh Umpire Association. He has two sons, one is seven years old and another is five years of age. My son in law was killed in a barbaric way. The way Awami League men of Gopalganj attacked leaders and activists of Swecchasebak Dal was worse than medieval torture. I want exemplary punishment of the killers. We will take a decision on filing a case upon discussion with senior leaders (of BNP)," he said.
Gopalganj Sadar police station’s sub inspector Biplob Kumar Pal told Prothom Alo, "We saw injury marks on the left hand, back side of head and neck of the deceased while preparing the inquest report. The injury can be confirmed after receiving the post-mortem report."
Gopalganj district BNP’s convener Sharif Rafiq Uzzaman said Awami League carried out a pre-planned attack on the convoy of Swecchasebak Dal president. Case will be filed over the attack in Gopalganj.
Officer in charge of Gopalganj police station Anisur Rahman told Prothom Alo that additional forces of police have been deployed in the area.
Meanwhile, Kotalipara BNP has staged demonstrations in the upazila protesting the attack today. The demonstration started at Ghaghor Bazar chowrasta and ended at pourashava unit BNP’s general secretary Oliur Rahman Hawlader’s house after parading different streets.
Addressing the demonstration, upazila BNP’s president SM Mohiuddin said, "Swecchasebak Dal’s central president SM Jilani came under attack at Ghonapara area in the district while going to his village home in Tungipara on Friday. Swecchasebak Dal’s central sports affairs secretary Shawkat Hossain Didar was killed in the attack and over 50 leaders and activists of the party were injured. We condemn this barbaric attack."
After the demonstration, BNP leaders went to hospital to visit the injured party men.