Swecchasebak Dal leader Didar’s family seeks justice

The body of Swecchasebak Dal’s central leader Shawkat Ali Didar, who was beaten dead by Awami League men in Gopalganj, has been handed over to his family.

Authorities of Gopalganj 250-bed hospital handed over the body around 1:00pm today.

Didar’s wife Rabeya Rahman, father in law Habibur Rahman, sister Mahfuza Akter and brother in law Abdur Rahman took his body.

Swecchasebak Dal’s central sports affairs secretary Didar was beaten to death by Awami League men on 13 September. Swecchasebak Dal is an associate organisation of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Didar’s father in law Habibur Rahman told Prothom Alo over phone that he is supposed to be buried at Jurain graveyard after Magrib prayers.

"Didar was an enlisted umpire of Bangladesh Cricket Board. He was also elected international affairs secretary of Bangaldesh Umpire Association. He has two sons, one is seven years old and another is five years of age. My son in law was killed in a barbaric way. The way Awami League men of Gopalganj attacked leaders and activists of Swecchasebak Dal was worse than medieval torture. I want exemplary punishment of the killers. We will take a decision on filing a case upon discussion with senior leaders (of BNP)," he said.