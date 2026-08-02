Top terror David Emon placed on 10-day remand in murder and arms cases

A court in Chattogram has granted a total of 10 days' remand for recently arrested top terror Mobarak Hossain Emon, also known as David Emon. The order was issued today, Sunday morning by Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Mutasim Billah following police applications in two separate cases involving murder and the recovery of firearms.

The remand order was confirmed by Chattogram Additional Superintendent of Police Kazi Mohammad Tarek Aziz. He told Prothom Alo that police sought remand in connection with the murder of Jamal in Fatikchhari and a recent arms recovery case in the same area.

After the hearing, the court granted five days' remand in the murder case and another five days in the arms case. The court also granted five days' remand each for four of Emon's associates, including Md Ilias, also known as Dhama Ilias, and Shamim, in the arms recovery case, he said.