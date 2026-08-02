Top terror David Emon placed on 10-day remand in murder and arms cases
A court in Chattogram has granted a total of 10 days' remand for recently arrested top terror Mobarak Hossain Emon, also known as David Emon. The order was issued today, Sunday morning by Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Mutasim Billah following police applications in two separate cases involving murder and the recovery of firearms.
The remand order was confirmed by Chattogram Additional Superintendent of Police Kazi Mohammad Tarek Aziz. He told Prothom Alo that police sought remand in connection with the murder of Jamal in Fatikchhari and a recent arms recovery case in the same area.
After the hearing, the court granted five days' remand in the murder case and another five days in the arms case. The court also granted five days' remand each for four of Emon's associates, including Md Ilias, also known as Dhama Ilias, and Shamim, in the arms recovery case, he said.
Meanwhile, Emon has also been shown arrested in a case involving an attack and vandalism at an under-construction building owned by businessman Jasim Uddin in the Boro Dighi Par area of Hathazari over an alleged extortion demand of Tk 5 million. Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Lokman Hakim issued the order.
Emon was produced before the court from Chattogram Central Jail under tight security Sunday morning. Police presence was significantly increased around the court premises. Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abu Zayed Muhammad Nazmun Noor told Prothom Alo that additional security measures had been taken in connection with the remand hearing of Emon.
Police arrested Emon and three of his associates in Jashore on Wednesday morning while they were allegedly attempting to flee to India. Emon is known as an associate of fugitive criminal Sajjad Ali, also known as Boro Sajjad.
He faces at least 15 criminal cases. He was produced before the court on Thursday, a day after his arrest, when investigating officers sought remand after showing him arrested in the murder and arms cases file with Fatikchhari police station.
Before his arrest, Emon spoke to Prothom Alo by phone on 25 July. Asked why he had chosen a life of crime, he replied, “Since childhood, I wanted to become either a great cricketer or a rich man. I'm on this path to become rich.”
According to police officials, Emon is currently one of two men leading criminal operations in Chattogram on behalf of fugitive crime boss Sajjad Ali, who remains abroad. The other is Mohammad Raihan.
Police say Boro Sajjad's group has at least 50 active shooters and associates. Emon allegedly made most of the regular extortion calls to businessmen, expatriates and various organisations.
Police allege that in January this year, Emon telephoned Aziz Uddin, former general secretary of the Bayezid Bostami unit of the Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, and threatened to kill him. According to the complaint Emon said, “Even if you have 50,000 police protecting you, I'll come to your house and kill you. I shot your brother dead in front of 10,000 people.”
He is also accused of demanding extortion money through calls from foreign phone numbers, threatening victims by saying things such as, "We'll shoot you so many times your family won't even be able to count the bullets," or, "We'll fill your body with bullets like a beehive.”
On 13 July, Emon's associates allegedly attacked an internet service provider's office on Bakalia Access Road in Chattogram. Two days earlier, the company's owner had reportedly received a call from a foreign number demanding Tk 20 million in extortion.
Introducing himself as David Emon, the caller allegedly said, “If you want to continue your business, you'll pay Tk 20 million upfront and Tk 1 million every month. From now on, we'll run the business.”
Before his arrest, Emon spoke to Prothom Alo by phone on 25 July. Asked why he had chosen a life of crime, he replied, “Since childhood, I wanted to become either a great cricketer or a rich man. I'm on this path to become rich.”
Who is Emon?
Emon is a resident of Kanchannagar in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram. He is the eldest of four siblings. His father, Md Musa, had worked in Oman and died several years ago.
Local residents say Emon developed a passion for cricket while still at school. He used to cycle from Kanchannagar to Fatikchhari College ground for practice. Later, he stayed at his aunt's house in the Oxygen area of Chattogram to receive regular cricket training. He played for Chattogram Brothers Academy and trained at the Kazir Dewri Stadium.
After 5 August 2024, he joined the criminal group led by Sajjad Ali, also known as Boro Sajjad. Following the arrest of Sajjad Hossain, also known as Chhoto Sajjad, one of Boro Sajjad's key associates, in Dhaka on 15 March last year, Emon became one of the gang leader's main associates.
Mobarak Hossain Emon came into the spotlight over several violent incidents, including the double murder in Bakalia on 30 March 2025 and the killing of gangster Dhakaiya Akbar near Patenga Sea Beach on the night of 23 May the same year.
According to police, Emon has carried between 15 and 20 firearms and is highly skilled in using weapons. Police also say he was responsible for arranging both the gunmen and the hired motorcycles used in the Bakalia double murder.