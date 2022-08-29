ACC seeks cancellation of Samrat’s bail

On 22 August, judge Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 granted bail to Samrat in a money laundering case.
The court granted him bail till 19 September considering his poor health condition on a Tk10,000 bond.
With this, Samrat has secured bail in all four cases and there is no legal bar to his release, said his lawyer Ehsanul Haque Samazi.
The judge also asked him to submit his passport to the court as his bail condition, and he has to take court permission to go abroad.
Samrat secured bail in a drugs case on 11 April and in an arms act case and a money laundering case on 10 April.
The expelled Jubo League leader was under treatment at the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital from 24 November last year.
In October 2019, RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) detained Samrat and his associate Enamul Haque Arman from Chauddagram in Cumilla.
RAB raided his Kakrail office the next day. Huge quantities of foreign liquor, pistols, and two pelts of kangaroo were seized from his office.
He was later sentenced by a mobile court to six months in prison under the Wildlife Conservation Act.
Abdul Khaleque, deputy assistant director of RAB-1 lodged two complaints against Samrat at Ramna police station under the arms and the narcotics acts. Arman was also made an accused in the narcotics case.
Shekhar Chandra Mallik, a sub-inspector, submitted a charge sheet against Samrat in the arms act case.
ACC lodged a complaint against him for acquiring assets worth Tk 29.4 million beyond his known sources of income.
Rashedur Rahman, sub-inspector of CID, registered a case against him at the Ramna police station for laundering Tk 195 crore (1.95 billion) to Malaysia and Singapore. Last November, the investigating officer in the case submitted a charge sheet in court.