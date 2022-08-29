ACC seeks cancellation of Samrat’s bail

On 22 August, judge Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 granted bail to Samrat in a money laundering case.

The court granted him bail till 19 September considering his poor health condition on a Tk10,000 bond.

With this, Samrat has secured bail in all four cases and there is no legal bar to his release, said his lawyer Ehsanul Haque Samazi.

The judge also asked him to submit his passport to the court as his bail condition, and he has to take court permission to go abroad.

Samrat secured bail in a drugs case on 11 April and in an arms act case and a money laundering case on 10 April.

The expelled Jubo League leader was under treatment at the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital from 24 November last year.