RAB arrests 4 members of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya

RAB said they recovered Tk 200,000 in cash, electronic devices used for militant activities and other important documents in the drive.

RAB-9 media officer Afsan-Al-Alam, at the press conference, said, “They were trained by the separatist organisation Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) – based in Chattogram Hill Tracts. They also have links with Ansar al-Islam.”

“Abdullah Maymoon used to collect money from different countries in different innovative ways and provide financial supports for weapons and training of new terrorist organisations. He also worked as a bridge between militant outfit Ansar al-Islam and Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.”

At the press conference, RAB said that the arrestees rented a house in Barashala area of Sylhet suburb a week ago.