Police have recovered the bodies of a couple from their rented flat in the capital’s Mohammadpur area, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Saudi expatriate Noman, 32, and his wife Shamima, 24, who got married around a year back.

On Sunday night, the security guards of their building informed police after getting no response from them for a long time, said Abdur Rab, sub-inspector (SI) of Mohammadpur police station.