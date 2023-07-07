Ikramul, arrested in Bangladesh, is ‘most wanted’ militant in India

Ikramul Haque alias Milan, who was arrested on charges of militancy, was the second-highest leader of Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), claimed Bangladesh police.

The law enforcers claim that Ikramul was involved with militant activities in India. He had the passport of India and his wife had the Aadhaar Card of that country.

An informed source said Ikramul was arrested on a tip-off that he is close with Osman Gani alias Abu Imran, the top leader of Ansar Al Islam in Bangladesh. After interrogation, Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police learnt that Ikramul was the chief of Dawah unit of Al Quaeda in India. The law enforcers of India had been searching for him as a ‘most wanted’ person. He goes by the names of Abu Talha and Mawlana Sabet.

CTTC said Ikramul and his wife Faria Afreen were arrested from the city’s Madartek area on 30 May and now in jail.

The duo were remanded several times. Ikramul later gave a confessional statement before the court.