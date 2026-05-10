Father bought chocolates and chips for children from shop on night of murders

Fear has gripped residents surrounding the house in Rautkona village of Kapasia upazila in Gazipur, where the bodies of a housewife, her three children and another relative were recovered.

Since the incident, the head of the household, Forkan Mia, 40, has remained absconding. Police have yet to arrest him.

It has emerged that, on the night before the killings, Forkan had taken two of his children to a nearby shop, where he bought them chips and chocolates.

Adjacent to the house where the five people were killed is a small grocery shop run by Abdur Rashid, who sells tea and daily essentials.

Speaking at his shop around noon today, Sunday, Rashid said the bodies were recovered early Saturday. The previous evening, at around 8:00 pm on Friday, the accused father, Forkan Mia, came to the shop carrying his younger daughter, Faria, and holding the hand of another daughter, Umme Habiba. He bought chocolates and chips for the children.