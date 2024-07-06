Feud in Awami League leaves 51 dead in 15 years in Bogura

Shahjalal Talukder was the vice president of Awami League’s Ashekpur union unit in the Shajahanpur upazila of Bogura. He was riding a motorcycle on 2 September 2023, but a group of miscreants chased him on the way. He took shelter in a nearby house, but they hacked him to death there.

A murder case was filed following the killing with Sagor Talukder being the prime accused. Sagor Talukder holds no post, but is active in the Swechchhashebok League and he allegedly leads ‘Sagor Bahini’ in the Ashekpur union.

Shahjalal Talukder’s brother Nuruzzaman Talukder told Prothom Alo that Swechchhashebok League leader Shihab Uddin was killed by the Sagor Bahini in 2020 over the control of drug business and extortion, and he gave witness deposition in the Shihab murder case, and for which, attempt was carried out to him once. His brother Shahjalal was also killed for the same reason, he said.

This correspondent stayed in Bogura for 11 days and spoke to district police, Awami League leaders and activists, as well as people involved in politics. It has been learned that 58 leaders and activists of Awami League, its associated bodies Jubo League, Swechchhashebok League and Chhatra League had been killed over the past 15 years. And 51 of them were killed over party feuds as well as over establishing dominance mainly centering party posts, control over narcotics trade, takeover of establishments, extortion in the transport sector and control over "balu mahal" (sand reserves).

Ten of the 51 people killed were from Awami League, 25 from Jubo League, nine from Swechchhashebok League and seven were from Chhatra League. People with knowledge of local politics said leaders and activists of Jubo League and Swechchhashebok League have more tendency to establish dominance and exert control over other businesses than the leaders of the other bodies, which is why more people from these two organisations are killed.