AL rife with factional clashes, 28 killed in 5 months

Three Awami League leaders were killed in Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Narayanganj on Wednesday and Thursday. They are – Rajshahi Bagha upazila Awami League general secretary Ashraful Islam, Chapainawabganj district council member and Noyalabhanga union AL general secretary Abdus Salam, who was killed in the Chapainawabganj’s Shibganj and Narayanganj Kashipur union Awami League general secretary Suroj Mia was hacked to death in broad daylight in Fatullah.

All three of them were killed over establishing supremacy in the area. Of them, Ashraful Islam was killed over the additional fees collected by the deeds writing agency outside the government-fixed fees. Suroj Mia was killed over the control of the brick and sand business in Fatullah. In both cases, the attackers and deceased are both from the ruling party. Awami League leader Abdus Salam was killed over establishing supremacy in Shibganj. However, it is not yet clear whether there was any political motif behind the killing or not.

Factional killing continues within the Awami League, is rife with internal disputes. No one is being spared from leaders at the grassroots to lawmakers. As many as 28 party leaders, including a MP, were killed in the first five months of the year. In almost all cases, both victims and the attackers are Awami League activists.