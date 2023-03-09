15 including cops injured in AL factional clash

At least 15 were injured, including five policemen, in the clash. Among the injured are - sub-inspector (SI) Zakir Hossain of the detective branch (DB) of police, SI Abdur Rahim, constable Mozammel Hossain and Chhatra League activist Akbar Hossain.
Akbar is the brother of M Masudur Rahman, general secretary of Chandraganj thana Chhatra League.
According to the locals, at the time of the incident, a procession was brought to congratulate the newly formed committee of Chandarganj Union Awami League.
Chandarganj thana Chhatra League general secretary Masudur Rahman attacked the procession with his followers and the two groups clashed.
Later, police went to the spot and charged baton to control the situation.
Masud is known to be a follower of Kazi Solaiman, a former general secretary of the Chandraganj union Awami League. A tense situation was prevailing in the area.
M Mahfuzjan Ashraf, superintendent of police (SP) of Lakshmipur, said, “There has been a clash between two factions of Awami League. They hurled brickbats at the police as they tried to diffuse the two groups.”
“Five policemen were injured. Later, police brought the situation under control. A total of 12 people from both factions have been detained by the police in connection with the incident,” he added.