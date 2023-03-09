15 including cops injured in AL factional clash

At least 15 people, including five policemen, were injured in a clash between two factions of ruling Awami League (AL) in the Chandraganj Bazar area of Lakshmipur Sadar upazila on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Police said the followers of local Awami League leader Kazi Solaiman and upazila parishad chairman Nurul Amin were at loggerheads over the newly formed convening committee of Chandarganj union Awami League around 7:30 pm.