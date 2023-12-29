One dies as AL factions clash during election rally in Barishal

Two factions of the Awami League (AL) clashed during the party’s election rally in Barishal, resulting in one death and 15 injuries.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the rally at Bangabandhu Udyan in the divisional city as the chief guest on Friday afternoon.

The clash erupted between the loyalists of Pankaj Nath, current lawmaker of Barishal-4 constituency, and Shammi Ahammed, new ruling party candidate for the seat.