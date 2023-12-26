Common people being forced to join processions: Rizvi

People are being forced to join the processions, he claimed while addressing a virtual press conference on Tuesday evening.

Instead of a festivity of voting, the people are gripped by panic and apprehensiveness everywhere, he added.

Rizvi said a staged election has been organised to show the democratic world the so-called festival of voting. But the people for whom this farce has been staged are watching everything. None of this will work at the end.

Coming down hard on neighbouring India, Rizvi said, the name of the neighbouring country is well known as one of the top instigators of this staged election. They seek stability in the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, not democracy in Bangladesh and the rights of the people in this country. They have started expressing their will now.