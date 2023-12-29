Terrorist party BNP has no right to do politics in Bangladesh: PM Hasina

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that politics of Awami League is just for the welfare of people, but BNP-Jamaat's politics is to burn people.

"Their (BNP-Jamaat) politics is to burn people. Do the people want them? Tell me. No, people don't want them," she said while addressing an election rally at the historic Bangabandhu Udyan in the divisional headquarters on Friday.

The AL chief condemned severely the acts of BNP-Jamaat for killing and burning people, and said: "When we develop the country for the people, at that time BNP- Jamaat unleashed arson attacks."