Impose visa sanctions on polls disruptors: Quader to US

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday urged the United States (US) to impose visa sanctions on those who are impeding the next general elections.

“It is a widely circulated announcement of the US that it will impose restrictions on the people creating barrier to holding the elections and apply those. To this end, we are seeking attention to the visiting five-member US delegation, including NDI (National Democratic Institute),” he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the call while speaking at a press conference held at the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office in Dhaka.