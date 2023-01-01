11 injured in AL factional clash in Mirsharai

A clash broke out between the two factions of ruling Awami-League (AL) in Mirsharai on the last day of a ten-day victory fair, locally known as Muktijuddher Bijoy Mela, leaving at least 11 injured.

All wounded are the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Jubo League, two associate bodies of AL. Among them, seven sustained bullet injuries -- who were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for better treatment.