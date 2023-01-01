11 injured in AL factional clash in Mirsharai

The incident took place in front of the Muktijuddha hotel at Jorarganj bazar area early on Sunday.
The leaders and activists injured in the clash are Jorarganj Union BCL president Shahed Bin Kamal, general secretary Sefayet Hossain, BCL activist Abdur Rahman (18), Saifuddin Rifat (17), Amjad Hossain (21), Rahul Barua (24), Md Tarek Hossain (26), Miraz Akbar (20), Sarwar Hossain (22), Kausar Ahmed (30) and Jubo League activist Riaz Uddin (36).
All of them are the residents of different areas of Jorarganj union.
According to the police and local AL leaders, the 10-day long victory fair, arranged by the upazila Muktijuddha Sangsad, was inaugurated on 22 December at Jorarganj model high school. Today, Sunday, was the last day of the fair. Rezaul Karim, union parishad chairman and Jorarganj union AL general secretary, was the coordinator of the fair organising committee.
A clash erupted between the followers of Rezaul Karim and Jorarganj union AL joint secretary, Mainuddin Titu. In the clash, 11 were injured, including seven received bullet injuries, they added.
Rezaul Karim told Prothom Alo that having failed to collect extortion in the fair, the followers of Mainuddin Titu attacked the leaders and activists of BCL and Jubo league leaders, who were involved in fair arrangement, with shotguns.
The victims’ families are preparing to file cases. Apart from this, Mainuddin Titu will be expelled from the party after meeting the senior leaders.
Refuting the allegations, Mainuddin Titu told Prothom Alo that he has nothing to do with the clash.
“The followers of Rezaul Karim attacked some of my well-wishers in front of the Muktijuddha hotel early on Sunday. In retaliation, a clash erupted between two groups in which five of my well-wishers were beaten up by the followers of the chairman,” Titu claimed.
Mirsharai upazila health complex physician Adit Ismail said after the clash, 11 injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, the seven who sustained bullet injuries have been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for better treatment.
When asked, Jorarganj police station officer in charge Zahid Hossain told Prothom Alo that the incident of chase and counter-chase took place between the followers of two AL leaders that left four to five people injured. Police visited the scene after the clash.
"However, we have yet to receive any written complaint. We will investigate the incident," he added.