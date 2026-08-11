Raozan: Criminals appear to rule like ‘kings’

Before entering Garibullah Para in Raozan, drivers of CNG-run vehicles have to consider a few things: who are the passengers? Which house are they going to? What is the name of the person they know? That is because along the way, two seperate groups of armed criminals stop vehicles and search both drivers and passengers.

It was in Bhandari Colony in this neighbourhood that Manik Abdullah, a Jubo Dal activist who had returned from abroad, was shot dead inside his own home on the night of 19 April last year. His family left the house afterward.

Although some neighbours recognised several of the killers, they do not want to reveal their names. One person said, “Speaking out here means inviting trouble for yourself.”

It is not only Garibullah Para. Jubo Dal leader Md. Selim was shot dead in front of his wife and children at Ishan Bhatter Hat; Masudul Haque Chowdhury was killed in broad daylight in front of hundreds of people at Pahartali Chowmuhani Bazar; and Mohammad Ibrahim and Alamgir Alam were shot dead in Gazipara and West Raozan, respectively. All the victims were involved in Jubo Dal politics.

Although the locations of the killings were different, the methods were almost identical. Gunmen arrived on motorcycles or CNG-powered auto-rickshaws and opened fire in public. They then fled through hilly routes. What remained behind were bodies, families forced to leave their homes, and witnesses who fell silent. The control of the area would then gradually change hands.

According to figures found by Prothom Alo in its investigation, at least 26 people have been killed in Raozan since August 5, 2024, through June this year. More than 350 people were injured in over a hundred incidents of gunfire and clashes.