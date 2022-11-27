Gold worth Tk 59.35m seized in Keraniganj, Benapole, three Indians detained

Law enforcement agencies in separate raids seized over 8kg gold from Keraniganj in Dhaka and Benapole in Jashore on Saturday. Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate have detained 12 people including three India citizens in connection with the smuggling of the gold, reports news agency UNB.

In Benapole, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members seized nine gold bars weighing 1kg from an auto-rickshaw at Amrakhali area on Saturday night.