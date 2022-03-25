'Zahidul murdered within just one and half minutes'

There were four people inside the car then. One of them is Mizanur. He gave description of the murder, standing in front of Dhaka Medical College’s morgue today, Friday.
Mizanur said a youth opened fire aiming at Zahidul as soon as the vehicle arrived on the spot of the incident. He fled after firing shots at random. This whole incident took place in a minute or so. Zahidul didn’t inform them about whether, someone had threatened him or not.
Zahidul was an accused in Milky murder case. When asked if there is any link of this murder to that case, Mizanur said CCTV footage has been recovered. Members of the law enforcing agencies will comment on that after investigation.
Police said Zahidul Islam is a charge sheet listed accused in the murder case of Jubo League leader Reazul Haque Milky. He was arrested in that case and was in the prison for quite a long time.
Later, he was released on bail. Dhaka South Mohanagar Jubo League unit’s organising secretary, Milky, was shot dead in front of the Shoppers World, a shopping mall in Gulshan on 29 July 2013.
Zahidul’s house is in the Bagicha area of Khilgaon. He had a dispute with a faction of Awami League members over establishing supremacy and doing business by setting up illegal shops on the footpath in the Motijheel area, said several party members.
RAB in a briefing on Friday said they have found some evidence and information in connection with the murder.
Samia Afnan Jamal, a college student who died being caught up in the random firing by the miscreants, lived in Shantibag area.