'Zahidul murdered within just one and half minutes'

During the murder of Zahidul Islam alias Tipu, former general secretary of Awami League’s Motijheel unit, his friend Mizanur Rahman was also inside the same vehicle and witnessed the whole incident closely.

Mizanur said the entire episode happened within just one to one and a half minutes.

Zahidul’s microbus was stuck in traffic jam at Amtola mosque area in the capital’s Shajahanpur at around 9.45pm on Thursday.

At that moment, two miscreants wearing masks (some say they were wearing helmets) came and started shooting indiscriminately at Zahidul’s microbus.

Several bullets hit Zahidul shattering the microbus window. The driver, Munna also sustained bullet wounds. In the same incident, a college student Samia Afnan Jamal (22), who was sitting at a rickshaw also stuck in traffic jam, was shot.