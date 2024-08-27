5-member commission formed to detect victims of forced disappearance

Other members of the commission are: human rights activist Noor Khan, BRAC University teacher Nabila Idris and human rights activist Sazzad Hossain.

The commission has been given 45 working days to submit the investigation report to the government.

The cabinet division Tuesday issued a gazette in this regard.

As per the gazette, which comes into effect immediately, the president of the commission will get the status and other benefits of a justice of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court and its members will get the status and other benefits of a justice of the High Court Division.