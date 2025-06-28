Politics, factional conflict and other reasons behind the killings in Narsingdi

Abdul Based Bhuiyan, former joint convener of the district BNP and Public Prosecutor (PP) at the Narsingdi District and Sessions Judge Court, told Prothom Alo that political motives are often involved in the filing of political murder cases. As a result, in addition to those actually involved, opponents are also falsely implicated. This discourages witnesses from coming forward, and as a result, justice is not properly served in such cases.

Victims become accused

Even after the fall of the Awami League government following the July mass uprising, the situation in Narsingdi has changed little. In May 2023, Sadiqur Rahman, former joint convener of the district Chhatra Dal, was killed in an attack. Following his murder, the naming of BNP leaders as accused has put his family in a difficult position.

Five of Sadiqur’s brothers have been made accused in murder cases related to the July uprising. Among them is Faruk Hossain, organising secretary of the district Jubo Dal. Speaking to Prothom Alo, Faruk said that his family is involved in BNP politics. Yet, in four cases related to attacks and killings during the student-public protests, five of his brothers have been accused. His brother Altaf Hossain, the complainant in the Sadiqur murder case, has been in jail for eight months.

According to Faruk Hossain, those accused in Sadiqur’s murder are active in BNP politics. One of the accused is pressuring for a settlement. He is known to be close to Khairul Kabir (Khokon), the president of the district BNP, who is also named as an accused in the Sadiqur murder case.

Of the cases filed against Faruk and his brothers, details of three could be verified. In two of those cases, Faruk and all five brothers have been named as accused. In the third, Faruk and two other brothers are accused.

In one of the cases, the complainant, Amir Hossain, identified himself as a leader of the Sramik Dal (BNP’s labour wing). He told Prothom Alo that his cousin Jahangir Alam, also a Sramik Dal leader, was killed by a bullet during the protests. He said the case was filed in consultation with the district BNP president and that those responsible for the murder were named as accused.

Asked about the cases filed against Sadiqur’s brothers, district BNP president Khairul Kabir told Prothom Alo that the brothers must have been involved in the incidents in some way otherwise cases wouldn’t have been filed against them. However, he denied any role in influencing or engineering those cases.