Two brothers killed in Narsingdi ‘over extortion’

Two brothers were hacked to death by miscreants at Bhaagdi in Palash upazila of Narsingdi allegedly for refusing to pay extortion money on Monday night.

Their parents were critically injured trying to save them.

The deceased were identified as Shakib Mia, 20, and his elder brother Rakib Mia, 25, sons of Ashraf Uddin from Kartatail village in the upazila.

According to family members, a group of local criminals had long been demanding extortion money from Rakib and his father, Ashraf Uddin, who facilitated sending workers abroad.