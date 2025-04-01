Two brothers killed in Narsingdi ‘over extortion’
Two brothers were hacked to death by miscreants at Bhaagdi in Palash upazila of Narsingdi allegedly for refusing to pay extortion money on Monday night.
Their parents were critically injured trying to save them.
The deceased were identified as Shakib Mia, 20, and his elder brother Rakib Mia, 25, sons of Ashraf Uddin from Kartatail village in the upazila.
According to family members, a group of local criminals had long been demanding extortion money from Rakib and his father, Ashraf Uddin, who facilitated sending workers abroad.
On Monday, Shakib and his friends were out celebrating Eid when the assailants suddenly attacked them in Kartatail.
Hearing about it, Rakib and their parents rushed to the scene but were also brutally hacked by the attackers.
As locals rushed there the criminals flee.
The injured were taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital where physicians declared Shakib dead.
Rakib succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, while their parents remain in critical condition.
Hajera Begum, the victims’ aunt, accused local criminals of the killings and demanded justice.
Palash police station OC Monir Hossain said locals had earlier beaten up several people on suspicion of theft.
Police rescued the injured and sent them to the hospital where one was pronounced dead and another injured died on way to Dhaka.
An investigation is underway, he said.