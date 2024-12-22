Chhatra Dal activist shot dead in Narsingdi
A local Chhatra Dal activist has been shot dead by miscreants in Narsingdi’s Sadar Upazila, stated police. The incident occurred near the Panchdona Bazar Fish Market mosque around 11:30 pm on Saturday.
The deceased, identified as Humayun Kabir, 35, was a member of Meherpara Union Chhatra Dal and the son of Ekramul Haque from the Nagrarhat area in the same union.
Madhabadi Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Nazrul Islam said on Sunday they suspect the killing stemmed from a prior enmity. "We are investigating and working to arrest those responsible," he added.
Nephew to the deceased, Tanmoy said that Humayun and some others were playing badminton in a field adjacent to Panchdona Bazar area Saturday night.
At around 11:00 pm, two local young men familiar to Humayun called him to come to the Panchdona Bazar Fish Market mosque near the playground to talk.
Later, Tanmoy and others present in the field heard the sound of gunshots. When Tanmay rushed toward the sound, the miscreants fired stray bullets at him and fled on a motorbike.
Injured Humayun was taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.