Chhatra Dal activist shot dead in Narsingdi

A local Chhatra Dal activist has been shot dead by miscreants in Narsingdi’s Sadar Upazila, stated police. The incident occurred near the Panchdona Bazar Fish Market mosque around 11:30 pm on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Humayun Kabir, 35, was a member of Meherpara Union Chhatra Dal and the son of Ekramul Haque from the Nagrarhat area in the same union.