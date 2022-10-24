3 Titas staffs attacked for cutting illegal gas connection of Gazipur factory

At least three members of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited were wounded as some assailants attacked them while they were disconnecting the illegal gas connection of a garment factory in Gazipur’s Kaliakoir, UNB reports.

The injured officials are—Atiur Chowdhury, assistant engineer of Titas Chandra region, deputy assistant engineer Sabinur Rahman and manager Mustafa Mahabub.

They were treated at a local hospital, said Shahzada Faraji, deputy general manager (Marketing) of the Gazipur office.