Crime

3 Titas staffs attacked for cutting illegal gas connection of Gazipur factory

Prothom Alo English Desk

At least three members of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited were wounded as some assailants attacked them while they were disconnecting the illegal gas connection of a garment factory in Gazipur’s Kaliakoir, UNB reports.

The injured officials are—Atiur Chowdhury, assistant engineer of Titas Chandra region, deputy assistant engineer Sabinur Rahman and manager Mustafa Mahabub.

They were treated at a local hospital, said Shahzada Faraji, deputy general manager (Marketing) of the Gazipur office.

Preparations are underway to file a case at the Kaliakoir police station in this regard, he added.

According to police, Aymon Textile Limited situated in Gazipur’s Palli Vidyut area of Kaliakoir upazila, was running a factory with an illegal gas connection.

Being informed, Titas Gas regional office authorities went to disconnect the illegal connection on Sunday noon. Suddenly, 20-30 men from the factory attacked the Titas officials and beat them mercilessly.

Later they managed to disconnect the illegal connection with the help of Kaliakoir police and returned from the spot.

Legal action will be taken if a written complaint is received in this regard, said Akbar Ali Khan, officer-in-charge of Kaliakoir police station.

