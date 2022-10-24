3 Titas staffs attacked for cutting illegal gas connection of Gazipur factory

Preparations are underway to file a case at the Kaliakoir police station in this regard, he added.
According to police, Aymon Textile Limited situated in Gazipur’s Palli Vidyut area of Kaliakoir upazila, was running a factory with an illegal gas connection.
Being informed, Titas Gas regional office authorities went to disconnect the illegal connection on Sunday noon. Suddenly, 20-30 men from the factory attacked the Titas officials and beat them mercilessly.
Later they managed to disconnect the illegal connection with the help of Kaliakoir police and returned from the spot.
Legal action will be taken if a written complaint is received in this regard, said Akbar Ali Khan, officer-in-charge of Kaliakoir police station.