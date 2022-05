State minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Thursday requested the Dhaka-bound passengers to use the Daulatdia route to cross the Padma river as a small number of ferries are operating at Shimulia.

"People have been able to go home smoothly to celebrate Eid. Therefore, the Dhaka-bound passengers are urged to use Daulatdia terminal to return to Dhaka to avoid mad rush," he said while exchanging Eid greetings with reporters at the ministry.