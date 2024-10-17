Italy suspends validity of work permit for Bangladeshis, other nationals until due verification

Due to the high number of false and counterfeit documents, the Italian government has suspended the validity of all “Nulla Osta” (work authorizations) issued in favour of citizens of some countries, including Bangladesh, until due verification is completed, said the Italian embassy in Dhaka.

According to Law Decree 11 October 2024, the embassy will issue the work visa only after receiving confirmation from the provincial immigration office in Italy (”Sportello Unico”`- SUI) that the verification of the suspended Nulla Osta is completed.

Pending the verification mentioned above, applicants will have their passports returned, said the embassy of Italy informing Italian work visa applicants and appointment seekers.