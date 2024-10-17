Italy suspends validity of work permit for Bangladeshis, other nationals until due verification
Due to the high number of false and counterfeit documents, the Italian government has suspended the validity of all “Nulla Osta” (work authorizations) issued in favour of citizens of some countries, including Bangladesh, until due verification is completed, said the Italian embassy in Dhaka.
According to Law Decree 11 October 2024, the embassy will issue the work visa only after receiving confirmation from the provincial immigration office in Italy (”Sportello Unico”`- SUI) that the verification of the suspended Nulla Osta is completed.
Pending the verification mentioned above, applicants will have their passports returned, said the embassy of Italy informing Italian work visa applicants and appointment seekers.
The return operation will take place progressively starting from Sunday, 20 October.
Each applicant will be contacted by the Embassy through VFS Global with an SMS or e-mail informing that the passport is ready to be collected.
As soon as the confirmation of Nulla Osta is received by the Embassy, they will be contacted again to bring their passport back to VFS Global and get the visa.
Work visa appointment seekers whose Nulla Osta receives confirmation will be contacted by VFS Global in order to submit their application.
Therefore, appointments (including those already scheduled) are not necessary anymore and will not be given in the current phase.
The e-mail [email protected] remains active.
Freshly issued work Nulla Osta holders have been requested to write to this address to provide their contacts.
Applicants, employers and lawyers are invited to avoid sending e-mails to the Embassy or VFS Global regarding the verification of their work Nulla Osta, as the relative process is made in Italy.
Nulla Osta holders might want to contact their prospective employers in Italy for updates on the verification status of their Nulla Osta.
Work Nulla Osta will not expire pending confirmation by the provincial immigration office in Italy “Sportello Unico“ – SUI).
The processing of other types of visas (such as family, study, business and tourism) remains unchanged.