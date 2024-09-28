Uncertainty looms large over tourism in peak season

A new ‘haor tourism’ has flourished centring the Tanguar haor, enriched with biodiversity and fisheries resources, in Tahirpur and Dharmapasha upazilas of Sunamganj district. Other than the traditional boats, over 200 houseboats also operated in the haor with July-October being the peak season. This year, tourism, however, did not boom due to political unrest and floods in several phases.

Sunamganj Houseboat Owners Association president Arafat Hossain told Prothom Alo, “This year, the number of trips dropped by more than two-thirds than the regular peak season.”

As they have been compelled to offer discounts on certain tour packages, he said, “profits dropped to less than 10 per cent from 30 per cent per trip.”

Friday, 27 September, marked World Tourism Day. The United Nations World Tourism Organization celebrated the day with the theme ‘Tourism and peace.’