A seamless transition into an Indo-Pacific is to our collective advantage: Jaishankar

Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar has said they believe that a seamless transition into an Indo-Pacific is to their collective advantage. He reiterated India’s commitment to the well-being and progress of all nations of the Indian Ocean.

"We have dedicated bodies like the Indian Ocean Rim Association or the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, with their specific mandates. We expand on that belief through the Neighbourhood First policy, the SAGAR outlook and our approach to the extended neighbourhood," he said while speaking at the inaugural session of the 6th Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka on Friday evening.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the conference.

Jaishankar appreciated the personal support and encouragement extended by prime minister Sheikh Hasina, reflected in her presence amongst them.