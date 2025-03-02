Family members of July uprising martyrs, injured to get quota in secondary admission

An office order of the education ministry made the announcement of the change in the admission of government secondary schools. Those who seek quota will have to submit proof or attested copy of gazette. The authorities have been asked to properly review the freedom fighter certificate or gazette of martyrs of July movement.

The office order also asked the school authorities not to keep the seats vacant. If enough candidates are not found in the quota, the seats will have to be filled up from the merit list.

Education ministry has asked officials of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) to implement the decision.