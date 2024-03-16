New citizenship law is internal matter of India: Hasan

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said the issue of new citizenship law is an internal affair of India and Bangladesh is watching it as a neighboring country.

"It is an internal affair of India and the government (of Bangladesh) is watching it as a neighboring country," he said while exchanging views with journalists at YNT Center in city's Dewanji Pukur this noon.

Hasan, also joint secretary of Bangladesh Awami League (AL), said the last general election in Bangladesh was held in a very very free and fair manner, but the United States may have a different opinion.

The Unites States can give their opinion as a few opposition parties did not participate in the election, he added.

"We respect the difference of opinion of any country. However, most countries, including the United States, have expressed their intention to advance relations with us in the future," he said.

