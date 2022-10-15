Bangladesh slips 8 notches in hunger index 

Bangladesh has slipped eight notches from 76th to 84th position in the global hunger index (GHI) for the year 2022, indicating a waning ability to satisfy hunger in the country.

Ireland-based organisation Concern Worldwide and Germany-based Welthungerhilfe jointly released the index, after carrying out a survey among 121 countries across the world.

Bangladesh had slipped one notch and secured 76th position in the previous year when the survey was conducted among 117 nations.

This year, Bangladesh has scored 19.6 in the hunger index. A score between 10 and 19.9 implies that the country has been suffering from 'moderate' hunger.