One more arrested from Nepal in MP Anwarul murder case: DMP
The criminal investigation department (CID) of the West Bengal Police have arrested another accused in the murder case of parliamentarian Anwarul Azim, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman.
While speaking to the media at the DMP media centre in Dhaka, Commissioner Habibur Rahman said, “The Kolkata CID is investigating the murder case. They have two accused in their custody. They brought one from Nepal, while they arrested the other earlier.”
The DMP commissioner did not reveal the identity of the new arrestee, but investigation related sources identified him as Siyam.
A police team went to Nepal on Saturday, to bring Siyam. They returned home on Monday, but did not reveal any progress
Where will the trial of the Anwarul murder case take place? Habibur Rahman, in response, said a crime is usually tried at the place of its occurrence, but the law in Bangladesh suggests, in cases of overseas crimes, bringing criminals home and holding them on trial.
“We are conducting an investigation, they also are doing so. At a certain stage, we would take a decision where the trial should take place,” he added.
A total of five people – three in Bangladesh and two in Kolkata and Nepal – have so far been arrested over the brutal murder of Jhenaidah-4 constituency MP, Anwarul Azim.
The arrestees in Bangladesh are Amanulla Sayeed alias Shimul Bhuiyan alias Shihab alias Fazal Muhammad Bhuiyan, Tanvir Bhuiyan, and Sheelasti Rahman. Those arrested in Kolkata and Nepal are Jihad Hawladar and Siyam Hossain respectively.
Anwarul Azim had gone to Kolkata on 12 May and was murdered the next day in a flat at Sanjiva Gardens in New Town, Kolkata.
The Kolkata police informed their Bangladesh counterpart of the matter after examining CCTV camera footage of the flat and other details. Later, the DMP’s detective branch arrested three suspected criminals from Dhaka.
During investigations, the police learnt the details about Anwarul Azim's killing and disposal of his body. Officials involved in the investigation said after he was killed, Anwarul's body was chopped into pieces and removed in bags. Some parts were thrown into a canal in Kolkata.