One more arrested from Nepal in MP Anwarul murder case: DMP

The criminal investigation department (CID) of the West Bengal Police have arrested another accused in the murder case of parliamentarian Anwarul Azim, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman.

While speaking to the media at the DMP media centre in Dhaka, Commissioner Habibur Rahman said, “The Kolkata CID is investigating the murder case. They have two accused in their custody. They brought one from Nepal, while they arrested the other earlier.”