Violence centering quota movement
3 more die under treatment, toll rises to 204
Three more people, who sustained injuries in clashes in different districts including Dhaka, died while undergoing treatment at hospitals.
Two of them breathed their last at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and one person died at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the city Thursday.
The deceased are Zakir Hossain, 29, Jaman Mia, 17, and Sohel Rana, 20.
As of Thursday, 204 deaths were reported in the clashes centering the movement seeking a reform in the quota system in government jobs.
This death count is based on sources from some hospitals, people who brought the bodies and the relatives of the deceased. However, this information is not from all the hospitals.
According to the information received so far, six people died on 16 July (Tuesday), 41 on 18 July (Thursday), 84 on 19 July, 38 on 20 July, 21 on 21 July, five on 22 July, three on 23 July, three on 24 July and three on 25 July.
The people who died on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were undergoing treatment at hospitals.
Zakir Hossain worked at a tailor’s shop at Rayerbagh.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, his elder brother Monir Hossain said Zakir was returning home after his Juma prayers on 19 July. He got caught up in clashes between protesters and the police. A bullet hit him in the abdomen. Other passers-by took him to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Adolescent Jaman Mia, from Nandail in Mymensingh, was a readymade garment worker.
His brother Raihan Mia told Prothom Alo that Jaman sustained bullet injuries on 21 July in Mymensingh. He was brought to the DMCH on that day.
The body of Sohel Rana, who died at BSMMU, was taken to the mortuary of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Sohel sustained bullet injuries in his head in Rampura area of Dhaka on 19 July, said Rampura police station sub-inspector Manik Saha.
No data or information of the deaths in the countrywide clashes has been found from the government as yet. However, the government has decided to prepare data in this regard.
The decision was taken from a meeting at the home ministry Wednesday afternoon.