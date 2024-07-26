3 more die under treatment, toll rises to 204

The deceased are Zakir Hossain, 29, Jaman Mia, 17, and Sohel Rana, 20.

As of Thursday, 204 deaths were reported in the clashes centering the movement seeking a reform in the quota system in government jobs.

This death count is based on sources from some hospitals, people who brought the bodies and the relatives of the deceased. However, this information is not from all the hospitals.

According to the information received so far, six people died on 16 July (Tuesday), 41 on 18 July (Thursday), 84 on 19 July, 38 on 20 July, 21 on 21 July, five on 22 July, three on 23 July, three on 24 July and three on 25 July.