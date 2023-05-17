Action to be taken for selling sugar, edible oil in excess price: Tipu

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Tuesday said that stern action would be taken if any trader sells essentials like sugar and edible oil in excess price than the government fixed price, BSS reports.

He said that the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection has been monitoring the market and they would take actions if there is any violation.

The commerce minister told reporters after attending a seminar as the chief guest titled “Smart Bangladesh in the thoughts of Sheikh Hasina” held at Jatiya Press Club in the capital marking the 42nd home coming day of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.