AL publicity secretary Abdus Sobhan detained from Nakhalpara

Awami League publicity secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap has been detained from Nakhalpara in the capital.

Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained him around 3:00pm on Sunday.

A source in DB disclosed this.

Tejgaon police station officer-in-charge Mobarak Hossain also confirmed the detention of Abdus Sobhan.

Abdus Sobhan was the member of parliament from Madaripur-3 constituency. He was defeated in elections held on 7 January.