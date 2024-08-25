Bangladesh

AL publicity secretary Abdus Sobhan detained from Nakhalpara

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Abdus Sobhan GolapFile photo

Awami League publicity secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap has been detained from Nakhalpara in the capital.

Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained him around 3:00pm on Sunday.

A source in DB disclosed this.

Tejgaon police station officer-in-charge Mobarak Hossain also confirmed the detention of Abdus Sobhan.

Abdus Sobhan was the member of parliament from Madaripur-3 constituency. He was defeated in elections held on 7 January.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh