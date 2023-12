On the second day of the BNP-called 36-hour blockade, a bus of Bangabandhu Airport Paribahan was set on fire at Shahbagh intersection of the capital at 2:45pm on Wednesday. However, none has been injured in the incident.

Fire service control room officer Rozina Akhtar said the bus was heading towards Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Gulistan.

The miscreants set the bus on fire at Shahbagh intersection at around 2:45pm. Two units of fire service reached the spot and doused the fire.