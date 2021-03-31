Cyclone season awaits thousands of Myanmar Muslims on refugee island

The Bangladesh government wants to send thousands more Myanmar Rohingya refugees to an isolated island in the Bay of Bengal before the cyclone season starts despite safety concerns raised by the international Red Cross.

With the Bangladesh navy putting the finishing touches to a 19 feet (5.75 metre) high storm wall around Bhashan Char, authorities have delayed the departure of 4,200 of the Muslim minority to the island this week because of bad weather.

Bangladesh has been praised for the way it has welcomed one million Rohingya who have fled military crackdowns in Myanmar into camps along the border in recent years.

But the government has faced doubts about its plan to send 100,000 Rohingya to the 53-square-kilometre silt island that did not exist two decades ago.