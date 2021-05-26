Cyclone Yaas: Bangladesh reports 2 deaths

At least two deaths were reported Wednesday as Cyclone Yaas triggered storms and floods in the coastal areas of Bangladesh, reports UNB.

Reports sent in by UNB correspondents indicate that dozens of houses have been damaged and low-lying areas inundated, cutting off road communication in some areas.

In Bhola, a man was killed after being hit by a falling tree branch during a storm triggered by Yaas in Lalmohan upazila of Bhola on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Taher, 48, a local farmer. Bhola deputy commissioner Md Tawfiq-E-Lahi Chowdhury said Tk 20,000 has been provided to Taher’s family as assistance.

Bhola has been seeing drizzle and strong wind since Wednesday morning. Cyclone Yaas has made landfall in India’s Odisha.