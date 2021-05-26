Cyclone Yaas: Rohingya camps in Bhasan Char not affected

At least 25 villages in Hatiya Island of the country have been flooded on Wednesday as water is flowing 3 to 4 feet above the normal tide in the rivers adjacent to the upazila due to the impact of cyclone Yaas, reports UNB.

Hatia upazila's executive officer Imran Hossain said the tidal water has increased due to the effects of cyclone Yaas and the full moon. Adequate amount of dry food has been stored in 181 shelters of the island.