New buildings lying idle, prisoners housed in old buildings

Construction of a new jail with a capacity to accommodate 2,000 prisoners began in Khulna in 2011. As the new facility did not open, prisoners huddled in the old prison.

Documents show no feasibility study was carried out before taking up the Khulna District Jail project, thus, faults often occurred after undertaking the construction work. Those errors in the construction work were amended from time to time.

To date, the project duration has been extended thrice, but the Department of Prisons has not yet completed it. Several buildings built under the project remained vacant for several years, thus, those became abandoned. Besides, the construction materials kept inside the facilities have been stolen.

The scenario of Mymensingh Central Jail is also similar. No feasibility study was run prior to this project, and faults often occurred during the project implementation, and amendments followed as usual.

At least 10 buildings have been remaining abandoned in the Mymensingh Central Jail for quite some time while window grills and glasses are often stolen.

Such a dire state in prisons was revealed in two separate reports released by the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) in August.